Colgate women’s hockey sweeps Vermont

The Raiders looked every bit worth of their No. 4 ranking in Sunday’s non-conference outing.

UVM found the back of the net in the weekend finale against Colgate, but the Raiders came away wih the two-game sweep behind a 5-1 win over the Catamounts.

Colgate junior forward Danielle Serdachny jumped off the stat sheet with a goal and two impressive assists for a three-point outing. UVM captain Kristina Shanahan netted the lone goal of the weekend to make it a 1-1 game in the first period, but consistent scoring never followed for the home squad.

Vermont dropped to 2-2 this season following the loss, and the Catamounts will stay home for their first conference action of the season against Holy Cross on Friday, Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.