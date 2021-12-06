Emma Utterback earns America East Player of the Week honor

Vermont served up some home cooking on Sunday, and junior Emma Utterback was the head chef.

The UVM star posted a career-best 23 points as the Catamounts took care of Loyola Chicago for their second straight win, and Utterback added eight rebounds to the stat sheet in the 72-62 victory.

The Catamounts are back to .500 at 4-4 this season, and will look to close the home stand with a winning record when they host Dartmouth on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 6 p.m.