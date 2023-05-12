BURLINGTON – A longtime Vermont Catamount sniper is now a professional hockey player. After starring for the UVM women’s hockey team from 2018-2023, Theresa Schafzahl is taking her talents north of the border as the newest member of the Montreal Force.

“I feel like even next year, if someone asks me what my job is I don’t think I would say I’m a professional hockey player,” said Schafzahl. “I don’t know, it just sounds weird. But probably I should say that because it is my job now.”

The Austrian-born forward signed a two-year deal on May 10.

“Three things I were looking at when bringing in a player were maturity, size and goal scoring ability,” said Force President, Kevin Rafael. “She fit those three things.”

That shouldn’t surprise Catamount fans. After all, what she did on the ice over the last five seasons is nothing short of remarkable.

Schafzahl is the all-time leader in the following categories for UVM women’s hockey: goals (71), assists (74), and points (145).

It is clear she enjoyed her time with the green and gold, but she isn’t focused on her individual accomplishments. “Coming in, I think that not a lot of people would have thought that I could have become such an impactful player here,” Schafzahl remembered. “It’s not the record that I’m proud of but how much I’ve improved. I know how much work I’ve put in.”

UVM women’s hockey head coach Jim Plumer knows exactly why the Montreal Force recruited his star player so heavily. “One of the things that [Montreal] really liked about her is they called her a ‘puck hound.’ She loves to have the puck on her stick and she does great things with it but she’s so competitive without the puck,” said Plumer. “I think she’s an elite playmaker, I think she’s an elite finisher and she’s an elite grinder too. She’s not afraid to go in the corner and win a battle for a puck. I think you very rarely get to see people that have all three of those components.”

Her competitiveness led to a program leading 14 game-winning-goals capped off during the Catamounts conference quarterfinal game in February. She rifled the game winner over the goalie’s shoulder in overtime to send UVM on to the semifinals.

“When I saw that goal I said, ‘we need to do everything that we need to do to bring her here,” said Rafael. “She’s got top-six talent that’s for sure, for any team in the league.”

The Force are in their second year as part of the Premier Hockey Federation (PHF).

Schafzahl says the management and coaches made Montreal feel like home and led to her decision to sign with the team. Of course, being so close to Burlington didn’t hurt that decision either.

“I’m just grateful that there is something like this out there for all the other girls and women too,” said Schafzahl. “It’s just such a huge step and I think it’s really gonna push women’s hockey forward.”

Well into the offseason now, as is with most hockey players, hockey is on her mind. Schafzahl is ready to step on the ice with her teammates this fall.

“I’m gonna do everything on the ice to make the team as good as possible… I want to contribute offensively and score some goals and make plays,” she said. “I’m actually really hopeful that we’re going to have a great year. But also, off the ice, I’m excited to make good connections with the teammates, [and] with other members of the community just to be engaged there in Montreal.”

“I think that’s going to make her a force for the Force,” said Plumer.

A force to be reckoned with.

Not only will Schafzahl be playing pro-hockey day to day in Montreal, but she will also be studying for a graduate degree in international business.