UVM men’s hoops has been lights out, and senior Finn Sullivan has had a lot to do with that.

The San Diego transfer had led the team with an average of 19.5 points per game in Vermont’s wins over Stony Brook and UMBC this past week, and have shot almost 60-percent from the field and from three-point range.

Sullivan dropped a game-high 19 points in UVM’s near-100-point outing against the Seawolves and then made a career-best six threes for 20 points against the Retrievers to help the Catamounts to a 3-0 conference start.

In Vermont’s three America East contests so far, the team is winning by an average of 21.3 points, and the Cats will look to keep rolling when they travel to NJIT on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.