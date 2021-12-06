Gabe Carriere named Hockey East Goaltender of the Week

Vermont backstop was pivotal in weekend set at Maine

UVM goalie Gabe Carriere stood on his head in the Cats’ most successful weekend so far.

The sophomore keeper made a combined 73 saves on 74 shots as Vermont scored an overtime and shootout win against conference foe Maine in a two-game Hockey East set.

The Ottawa, Ont. native stopped 23 chances in Friday’s 1-0 overtime shutout, and followed that performance with 50 saves as the Cats skated to a 1-1 tie against the Black Bears before claiming the extra Hockey East point in the shootout.

The effort helped UVM (3-9-2, 2-4-2 in-conference) jump Maine in the Hockey East standings, and now the Cats return home to host No. 15 UMass Lowell for a two-game series starting Friday, Dec. 10 at 7 p.m.