UVM stars have landed on the First Team for the first time in program history.

Catamount seniors Theresa Schafzahl and Maude Poulin-Labelle get the nod on the top team of Hockey East All-Stars.

Vermont captain and graduate student Kristina Shanahan made it on to the All-Star Second Team, and sophomore keeper Jessie McPherson earned an honorable mention.

Finalists for Hockey East Player, Rookie and Coach of the Year will be announced on Monday, Feb. 28. The winners of those awards will be revealed the following Wednesday, March 2.