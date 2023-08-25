BURLINGTON, VT – Thirteen wins broke the regular season program record for UVM field hockey in 2022, But in the playoffs, the Catamounts couldn’t get the job done, losing in the first round to Stanford.

“Even though we did beat a program record last year, it wasn’t good enough and we keep wanting to elevate and elevate every single year,” said fifth-year captain Haley Buffenbarger. “That game against Stanford we just didn’t feel like we completed what we wanted to at the end of the season and I think that’s still driving us as we go into the season. We have basically the whole team except a couple girls.”

A great regular season means nothing once the playoffs begin, so head coach Kate Pfeifer has planned ahead to make sure her team is ready.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing some top-level play to help prepare us for the end of the season and what that’s gonna bring,” said Pfeifer, entering her tenth season as head coach.

The Catamounts will face two top-10 teams in their first four games in Syracuse and Northwestern, but will get to do so at home.

“To be able to open up with five really key matches at home in the non-conference slate is gonna be huge for us, just to develop an understanding of how we wanna defend our home turf,” said Pfeifer.

That home turf is brand new and should help the team play consistently during their twelve home games.

“We love our new field so much,” said Buffenbarger. “[It’s] beautiful, a little better than the old one. Not as many bumps and stuff like that. But it feels really nice, it’s gorgeous, we’re really grateful for the department for getting it out here for us.”

“We’re able to just be relying on the surface itself to help us execute our skill,” said Pfeifer, on the benefits to the new turf.

And these Catamounts have plenty of skill. Their top four scorers are all back giving them loads of confidence.

“If there’s a year to do it, it’s now. There’s some maturity, some experience in the group that you just really hope for every year as a coach and I’m feeling really confident in the players we have and our ability to put together some really strong performances this year,” said Pfeifer.

“Vermont can play field hockey and I think we keep growing that and growing that and showing NCAA and other sports teams that we’re a really competitive field hockey program,” said Buffenbarger.

“We’re expecting a lot of people to come out and support us, so we’re really excited for that,” said junior Sophia Drees.

The team opens play on Friday, August 25 against Sacred Heart.