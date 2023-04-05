BURLINGTON – As head coach of Vermont women’s basketball Alisa Kresge takes a seat on the Catamount logo for our interview, the pressure of the recent basketball season, one of the best in team history, seems to have washed away.

“It’s just incredible what this group has done to put Vermont back on the map for women’s basketball. I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Kresge, following her fourth year at the helm of the program.

She continues to prove that she is the right person to lead the team as for 2022-2023, Kresge was named the America East coach of the year. But the team, led by several longtime Catamounts also seems very easy to coach.

“You don’t wanna rock the boat as the coach,” said Kresge. “You know you have to hold them to a standard and part of our job is to push them to limits that they don’t necessarily think they can reach and I felt like our players responded to all us coaches.”

Besides putting together a 17-game win streak, what surprised the coach about her team on the hardwood?

“I just felt like toughness in all forms was something that might be a little bit of an area of weakness of ours, and they continued to surprise me once and again in every game a way that they showed toughness,” she said.

That toughness was the backbone of the Catamounts win streak, which finished with their first conference title in 13 season, and propelled the team to the NCAA tournament.

“If anything, I think the streak brings extra pressure and I was trying to figure out how to manage that for our players so they didn’t have to worry about it,” said Kresge. “Like, do you talk about it, do you not talk about it? How’s the best way to address that? I think our players were incredible, I don’t even think I could’ve managed it the way they did as a player.”

Much of the season, the team chose to ignore the streak and focus on the next game at hand. It worked.

The biggest test of the season came in the final game, a first-round matchup against the legendary UConn Huskies. Despite the 95-52 loss, a silver line could be found in a tightly fought third quarter where Vermont was only outscored by one point. This is something to build on for next season.

“Man, we’re a special group and nobody was gonna walk all over us,” Kresge said, of the round of 64 game. “I was really proud of our players to show up in the biggest stage they’ve ever been in and they did it with now fear… We really represented Vermont and the America East in a really positive way.”

Exciting news for next season came shortly after the team returned home from the NCAA tournament. Catamount seniors Emma Utterback and Delaney Richason announced their decisions to return for one last season.

“We wanted them to stay and give us another year because they’ve been so wonderful in so many ways,” Kresge recalled. “But to hear those words that it was official, man I was pretty happy. I’m like ‘now I’m really gonna throw a fist pump.’”

With the return of Utterback and Richason, Kresge now has the benefit of her entire core returning for next season. Now she must figure out how to improve a team that just made a tournament appearance.

“I think they got a taste of it,” said Kresge. “You don’t know what it’s like until you’re there and now they know what it’s like… But let’s not settle for that. I think they have dreams of doing something a little bit more special, that’s not gonna be easy… What’s really cool about the group we have right now is they put us on the national stage, we were on national television promoting Vermont and Vermont women’s basketball. When we talk to recruits, they know what Vermont is about now. So I think that’s been a pretty neat part of it. Not saying that’s gonna guarantee us commitments, but I think people know that Vermont takes basketball very serious[ly].”

Kresge discussed the program is looking forward for two first-year recruits who will be joining the team in the fall and she and her fellow coaches are paying close attention to the transfer portal. But what excites her the most is how in love with basketball her current team is.

“We were getting off the bus on the way back from Storrs and I said ‘hey guys, shut it down. Let your body rest a little, recover, it’s been a long year mentally, emotionally. Take some time away,'” Kresge remembers saying to her players. “And I [heard] players whispering to the assistant coach, ‘does that mean I can’t get into the gym, can I get shots up?’ [This] is incredible, it’s wonderful for me. I’m sitting in the greatest seat ever when players want it so bad.”

Of course she wasn’t going to say no to playing some fun pick up basketball so her team has been staying in shape ever since the season ended.

So now the most important question for the conference coach of the year, can they run it back and win a second consecutive America East championship?

“It’s gonna be hard, but we’ve set the bar,” she said. “That’s our expectation is to work really hard to try to meet where we were at.”

The Catamounts have already begun weight room training as a team as they prepare to defend their title.