Headlined by former Boston Bruins defenseman Kevin Miller (’11), eight Catamount alumni are set to be inducted the UVM athletics Hall of Fame in a ceremony on June 3. Along with Miller, Franz Bernstein (’12), Jan Carlson (’10), Amy Glen (’12), Molly MacMillan (’10), Caitlin Patterson (’12), Morgan Powers Rainville (’12), and Meg Ryley (’11) will all enter the Hall of Fame.

Correction: UVM men’s hockey made it to the NCAA Frozen Four in 2009, not 2010.