Vermont graduate student Josie Larkins only needed four points on Saturday, but she picked up plenty more.

Larkins reached the 1,000-point milestone with a pair of free throws in the first half, but she finished with a game-high 21 points as UVM handled UMBC 69-36 in Patrick Gym.

Josie Larkins sinks a free throw for her 1,000th career point

The guard became the 23rd UVM women’s basketball player to reach the milestone, and first since Hanna Crymble ’20 eclipsed the mark in 2018.

“It’s taken a lot of hard work over the past five years,” Larkins said. “I really owe it all to my teammates and coaches throughout the years. I wouldn’t be where I am without them.”

“To see this team just love every moment of Josie’s career, and picking her up on tough days and then being there to celebrate the most exciting moments, I’m just happy for them and for Josie,” UVM head coach Alisa Kresge said.

The team improved to 2-2 in conference play (8-7 overall) with the win. Vermont gets to stay home and host first-place NJIT on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.