Vermont women’s basketball put forth one of their most complete efforts of the season when the team faced off at home against the four seeded UMBC Retrievers in the America East semifinal game. The Catamounts saw Emma Utterback (21), Anna Olson (17), Delaney Richason (13), and Catherine Gilwee (11) each score double-digit points. Vermont also only allowed six turnovers which tied a season low.