UVM has a tall order ahead with three games in the next five days, all on the road.

The Cats played the same dense schedule just about a week ago, but got to be in Burlington for the grueling stretch, and now being away from home makes things all the more challenging.

“It does take a lot on your body,” UVM senior forward Isaiah Powell said. “You can’t really do hard practices, you can’t really prepare as well, but mentally you can still do it the same way.”

Vermont begind the gauntlet with a matchup against UAlbany on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. The Cats will take on Hartford on Monday, Feb. 14 and New Hampshire on Wednesday, Feb. 16.