UVM pair earns Goaltender and Rookie of the Week, respectively

Vermont closed the semester with a historic win, and the Cats are starting a new week with some individual accolades.

UVM sophomore goalie Jessie McPherson and first-year forward Evelyne Blais-Savoie are taking home Hockey East accolades following the Catamounts’ first win against Boston College in over 12 years.

McPherson allowed just one goal against the Eagles and made 15 saves in the win, while Blais-Savoie scored the eventual game-winner in the 3-1 decision on Friday.

The Catamounts sit at 9-7-2 this season, and their 6-4-1 conference record puts them fifth in Hockey East.

UVM returns from its break on Friday, Dec. 31 to take on Providence at 2 p.m.