Vermont women’s hockey has broken new ground this season, and some of that can be credited to Jessie McPherson.

The sophomore keeper was instrumental in UVM’s upset against then-top-ranked Northeastern on Friday. McPherson stopped 35 of 36 shots, including a number of highlight saves, as the Cats downed the Huskies 2-1.

McPherson followed that performance with a 20-save outing against New Hampshire to help Vermont to a new best 14 Hockey East wins, and seven wins in a row.

Since returning to the lineup, the Ontario native has posted a .963 save-percentage and a remarkable one goal allowed on average. The Player of the Week nod is her first such honor of the season, and third Hockey East weekly award overall.