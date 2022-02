Warriors use big third period to race past Cats

It was Rally’s birthday on Sunday afternoon, but the Warriors had a rally of their own.

Merrimack scored the final four goals of the contest to take down UVM 4-1 in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

UVM junior captain Andrew Lucas tallied the lone Catamount goal for a 1-0 lead in the second period, but Vermont couldn’t find another for the remainder of play.

Vermont fell to 6-19-2 following the loss, and the teams will continue play with a two-game series at Merrimack starting on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m.