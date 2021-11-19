Misconduct penalty dooms Vermont men’s hockey against Providence

A big Catamount lead was erased in no time in Friday’s loss to No. 11 Providence.

UVM closed the first period up 3-0, but a game misconduct in the second let the Friars pave the way for a 4-3 decision in Gutterson Fieldhouse to start the weekend series.

PC scored three goals just 1:40 into the five-minute power play, and the visiting team found one more tally in the third period to complete the comeback against Vermont.

Nine different Catamounts picked up a point as the team put up three goals in the opening frame. Ray Vitolins, Philip Lagunov and Simon Jellus found the net as the green and gold raced out to an early lead.

Providence junior forward Patrick Moynihan bookended the five-minute advantage with a pair of power play goals, while junior Max Crozier found the net for the other. Freshman Cody Monds tallied the game-winner in the third that pushed the Friars to victory.

These teams will close out the weekend set in Gutterson on Saturday, Nov. 20 at 7:05 p.m.