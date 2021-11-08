Nate Silveira named America East Goalkeeper of the Year

Vermont’s senior keeper has been tabbed as the best backstop in the conference.

Nate Silveira was named America East Goalkeeper of the Year on Monday afternoon, and became the third player in UVM history to earn that distinction.

Silveira has posted seven shutouts in 16 games played this season, and also ranks second in the conference with a .776 save percentage and a .810 goals against average. The keeper also began the campaign without a goal allowed in his first 475:17 of action.

UVM men’s soccer will host sixth-seeded NJIT in its America East semifinal match on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.