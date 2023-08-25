BURLINGTON, VT – 2022 was a season to remember for UVM men’s soccer. With 16 wins, the Catamounts collected the second most in program history. The team tied the ever-most goals scored in a season with 46 and the record for consecutive shutouts with seven. For the cherry on top, the team battled their way to the NCAA quarterfinals for the first time since 1989.

“Loved last year, I wish we could bottle all that and put it on my mantle,” said men’s soccer head coach Rob Dow. “But that’s not how it works.”

“We’re just trying to stay humble, focus on the next game, always the game in front of us. And not what we’re trying to accomplish at the end of the year so much,” said senior defender Zach Barrett, on the expectations that have followed the team into this year.

The Catamounts’ great 2022 season was rewarded with a national ranking of 12 to start 2023.

“Obviously we want more,” said senior forward Max Murray. “We know with the season we had last year there’s gonna be a huge target on our back so just coming in every day, two-a-days and making sure we perform.”

These Catamounts may have a slightly different look than in recent years. The team lost 12 members to graduation, including leading point-getter Alex Nagy, star defender Noah Egan, and starting goalie Nate Silveira.

“We lost a lot of key players, but we also got a lot of new guys that have new personalities,” said Barrett.

“The important thing is that we tell these new guys what our identity is and how we play and really dial into the principals and the way we go about the soccer we play,” said Murray.

One of those additions already has experience on Virtue Field as a member of the Vermont Green FC this summer.

“Getting guys like Jake Ashford into the program with his leadership has been really important for that back line,” said Dow. “When Egan goes out of the lineup and he goes in, we’re lucky to have a guy like Ash to be there in that position.”

And so, with every passing day of the preseason, the Catamounts are starting to feel more and more ready to kick off another season that goes deep into the fall.

UVM men’s soccer started the season on Thursday, August 24 with a 2-0 clean-sheet victory over Western Michigan.