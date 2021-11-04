Nine UVM men’s soccer players earn year-end accolades

Another strong campaign has garnered seasonal accolades for UVM men’s soccer standouts.

UVM goalkeeper Nate Silveira has earned his first-ever First Team All-Conference selection, while forward Alex Nagy and defender Noah Egan repeat as First Team picks.

Team-leading goal-scorer Nacho Lerech joined Daniella Pacella and Zach Barrett on the All-Conference Second Team, and Mujtaba Mirhasan, Cole Richardson and Adrian Schulze Solano were the Catamount trio of All-Rookie Team members.

The second-seeded Cats will host a semifinal matchup against the winner of No. 3 UAlbany/No. 6 NJIT on Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 6 p.m.