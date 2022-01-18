Vermont men’s hockey had five power plays on Tuesday night, with nothing to show for it.

Northeastern sophomore goalie Devon Levi stonewalled the cats for his ninth shutout of the season as the 12th-ranked Huskies blanked UVM 4-0 in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

“We’ve had some of our best looks on the power play that we’ve had in a long time,” UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “We were going against Devon Levi, who is arguably the best college hockey goalie in the country. He has a huge future ahead of him and he made some great saves.”

UVM has a short turnaround following the loss, and the Cats begin a two-game set on the road against Boston University starting Friday, Jan. 18.