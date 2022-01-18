Everything Maude Poulin-Labelle touched turned to goals against Holy Cross on Tuesday.

The UVM senior defender scored a natural hat trick with three straight goals in the first period, and added another in the second for a four-goal outing against the Crusaders. She also posted a pair of assists for the first-ever six-point performance by a player in program history.

🎩🎩🎩 BEAST MAUDE!@UVMwhockey star Maude Poulin-Labelle scores THREE goals in the first period for a natural hat trick against Holy Cross! pic.twitter.com/NzULLHgGqT — Frank DeLuca (@FrankDeLucaTV) January 18, 2022

Vermont tied its best goal output in a DI contest in the 9-0 thrashing against its conference foe. The team came away with a three-game season sweep of Holy Cross.

UVM hit the ten-win mark in Hockey East for the first time since the 2013-14 campaign, and the Cats will look to add to it in their “Pack the Gut” night hosting Providence on Friday, Jan. 21 at 6 p.m. The two teams will play again on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 3 p.m.