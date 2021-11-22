Ryan Davis earns America East Player of the Week honor

UVM forward led Cats in scoring in both wins last week

Another week, another Player of the Week nod for a Vermont men’s basketball star.

UVM forward and reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis has been named Player of the Week.

Davis’ selection follows Ben Shungu’s Player of the Week honor in the first week of conference awards.

In Vermont’s two wins against WPI and Yale last week, Davis paced his team in scoring. The senior posted a career-high 28 points as UVM blew out WPI in the team’s home-opener. He also led the way with 18 points in the Cats’ close victory against Yale and added nine rebounds and a career-high four blocks.

UVM opened the Gulf Coast Showcase with a tough loss against Oakland in Estero, Fla. The Catamounts continue tournament play in the consolation bracket as they take on Evansville on Tuesday, Nov. 23 at 11 a.m.