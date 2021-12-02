Stats indicate UVM men’s hockey is trending in the right direction

The Catamounts are just 12 games into this campaign, which is also the entirety of the 2021-22 regular season.

UVM men’s hockey has posted just one more win than they did during last year’s effort, but the team is also seeing positive growth in several statistical categories. Here is a side-by-side of some:

2021-22:

Goals: 24 (2.0 goals/game)

Shots 314 (26.2 shots/game)

Goals allowed: 35 (2.9 goals allowed/game)

2020-21:

Goals: 17 (1.4 goals/game)

Shots: 250 (20.8 shots/game)

Goals allowed: 37 (3.1 goals allowed/game)

“That shows that there’s an evolution in this team right now,” UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “The players are in this process. We’re proud of so many more metrics that aren’t even talked about.”

The team is top ten in two of those such stats. Currently, Vermont is seventh in faceoff winning percentage (.539) and ninth-lowest in penalty minutes per game (8.5) in the NCAA. Catamount captain Andrew Lucas credited a lot of the team’s progress to fewer hiccups this season.

“You can really see how, this year, without any breaks, we’re building as a team and we’re getting better with our systems and our structure every day,” Lucas said. “Last year, there were so many times where we were just sitting in our rooms in quarantine.”

Woodcroft and Lucas also gave credit to transfers like team scoring leader Philip Lagunov for contributing to the positive growth this season.

UVM begins a two-game set against fellow Hockey East bottom dweller Maine on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m.