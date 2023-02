On a night of celebration at UVM’s Patrick Gym, the men’s basketball team hung on to beat the Binghamton Bearcats to clinch their seventh straight America East regular season title and 10th straight win. To add to the festivities, Finn Sullivan scored his 1,000th career point during a 29-point career high.

The women’s team was also in action on the road against Binghamton. The Catamounts beat the Bearcats to with their 13th game in a row.