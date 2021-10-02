Late rally lifts Vermont men’s hockey to exhibition win over Mercyhurst

Catamounts come all the way back to take down Lakers

The result might not officially count, but the Cats get to go into the regular season feeling good.

UVM rallied from a 2-0 deficit to top Mercyhurst 4-2 in front of a packed Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday night’s exhibition tilt.

Vermont forwards Jacques Bouquot and Cory Babichuck scored less than two minutes apart late in the third period, and the Catamounts tacked on the empty-net goal to seal the victory over the Lakers.

The Cats begin the regular season for real with a two-game series against Colgate. Game one against the Raiders begins Friday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. in Gutterson Fieldhouse.