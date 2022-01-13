Beijing winter games will begin on February 2nd

Vermont women’s hockey is sending two current players to the Beijing winter games, and they’ll be joining a former Catamount on the Czech roster.

Sophomore forwards Natalie Mlynkova and Tynka Patkova have been selected to represent their country in China, along with defender and former captain Sammy Kolowrat ’19.

The 2022 winter games marks the first time ever UVM has had more than one women’s hockey player featured in the tournament.

Czech Republic Preliminary Round Schedule:

Wednesday Feb. 2

11:10 PM ET Women’s Hockey: China vs. Czech Republic

Saturday, Feb. 5

3:40 AM ET Women’s Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Sweden

Monday, Feb. 7

3:40 AM ET Women’s Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Denmark

Tuesday, Feb. 8

3:40 AM ET Women’s Hockey: Czech Republic vs. Japan