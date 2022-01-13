Voting has begun for the Hobey Baker Award, and a trio of Catamounts are on the ballot for DI men’s hockey’s top honor.

Jr. Defenseman Andrew Lucas (Alexandria, Va.)

The second-year UVM captain has posted 9 points at this point in the campaign on two goals and seven assists. He has also blocked 18 shots and taken just two minor penalties through 17 games.

Sr. Forward Philip Lagunov (Hamilton, Ont.)

The UMass transfer is pacing the Cats in scoring with six goals and five assists for 11 goals this season. Lagunov has been a key piece on the power play with three tallies during the man advantage.

So. Goalie Gabe Carriere (Ottawa, Ont.)

Carriere has been one of UVM’s go-to options in net, and boasts a .922 save percentage with a 2.50 goals-against-average and one shutout in nine starts. He currently has a 3-4-2 record as a starter.

The top ten finalists will be announced on March 16, with the final three then revealed on March 31. The Hobey Baker Award winner will be announced on April 8.