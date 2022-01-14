UVM men’s hockey head coach Todd Woodcroft will not be fulfilling his duties as assistant coach for the Swedish men’s hockey team in next month’s Winter games.

Woodcroft released this statement through Vermont athletics on Friday:

“The invitation to go to the Olympics and be a part of Team Sweden’s men’s ice hockey coaching staff is something I will always cherish. After a discussion with the Swedish Federation and Head Coach Johan Garpenlöv, we concluded that now was the time to withdraw my participation. The uncertainty of our own season coupled with the risks associated to COVID-19 travel led me to reconsider the benefits of leaving the UVM men’s hockey team at this time. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity and thankful to the Swedish Ice Hockey Federation.”

A similar situation led the NHL to prevent its players from participating, since a positive test would require quarantine in China until weeks after the games have ended.