Tough test against Quinnipiac looms for UVM men’s hockey

Vermont sees plenty of tough opponents, but head coach Todd Woodcroft thinks Quinnipiac is a cut above the rest.

“This is probably the best team that I’ve seen,” the second-year UVM skipper said. “That’s no disrespect to any of the Hockey East teams we played last year, and we played some really good teams.”

The eighth-ranked Bobcats got right out to a couple resume-boosting performances last weekend. QU came back to tie a Boston College squad ranked as highly as sixth, and followed the draw up with a 3-0 shutout victory against No. 18 Northeastern.

Quinnipiac comes to Gutterson Fieldhouse having won four out of five of the all-time meetings against UVM, including the last three in a row. Puck drop between the squads is slated for Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7 p.m.