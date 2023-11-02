UVM women’s soccer surrendered a free kick goal in the 90th minute of their semifinal game against the Maine Black Bears to lose 2-1 and end their season in heartbreaking fashion.

It was a similar storyline for the field hockey team. The Catamounts face Cal in Lowell, MA in the quarterfinals and lost 1-0 after a Golden Bears goal in the fourth quarter.

To salvage the day, the women’s basketball team took the hardwood for the first time this fall in an exhibition game against their Chittendon Country rival St. Michael’s Purple Knights and won 82-35. Postgame reaction can be heard above. Women’s basketball opens the regular season on Monday against Miami (OH).