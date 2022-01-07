The Huskies looked every bit worth of their top-ten ranking on Friday night.

UConn controlled Vermont for the vast majority of play, and opened the two-game set with a 5-1 win in the conference clash in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

UVM’s lone tally came from Theresa Schafzahl, who converted on a power-play one-timer with just one second remaining in the second period.

Vermont fell to 10-9-2 (7-6-1 Hockey East), while UConn continued its program best start at 15-4-2 (9-3-2 HE). The teams conclude their weekend set on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 3 p.m.