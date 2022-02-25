The Minutemen tallied three power play goals in Friday’s win against UVM.

Five different players scored for UMass in a 5-1 win inside Gutterson Fieldhouse in the first game of the two-game weekend series.

UMass transfer Philip Lagunov scored against his old team to avoid the shutout in the third period, but that was nothing more than a moral victory.

The result was Vermont’s fourth-straight loss of the season as the team fell to 6-22-2, and 4-13-2 in Hockey East. The two teams conclude the weekend set on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7:30 p.m.