Norm Bazin’s River Hawks handed Vermont a 3-0 shutout on Friday night at Gutterson Fieldhouse. UMass Lowell opened scoring six minutes into the first period with a goal from Connor Sondergren.

A single goal in each period by Lowell led the Hawks past Vermont for its ninth victory of the year. With the win, the River Hawks improve to 9-3-3 overall. The Catamounts and River Hawks meet again Saturday night to close out the weekend series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

With the loss, UVM falls to 3-10-2 overall and 2-5-2 in Hockey East play. The Catamounts are still on the hunt for its second victory at home this season.