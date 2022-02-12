UVM loses at Virtue Field for first time since 2019

UVM’s fourth quarter surge wasn’t enough against the Utes on Saturday afternoon.

Utah took a 9-5 lead into the final quarter, and found just enough offense to hold off the Cats 11-10 on Virtue Field. It was Vermont’s first home loss since April 20, 2019.

The Cats battled all the way back in the fourth when Jonathon McConvey knotted the game at 10, but Utah’s Josh Rose scored the game-winner with 1:28 left in regulation to give Utah the upset victory.

Vermont begins the season 0-2 for the first time since 2015, and the Cats will look to get in the win column at Penn State on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 3 p.m.