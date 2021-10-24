UVM caps off homestand with win against Merrimack

Vermont will hit the road next weekend feeling pretty good about the start to the season.

UVM responded to an early deficit and scored a 2-1 against Merrimack to close out a six-game stretch in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon.

Vermont first-year forward Reagan Miller scored the equalizing tally in her collegiate debut, and sophomore Natalie Mlynkova netted the game-winner just four seconds into a power play in the third period.

The Cats finished the home stretch 4-2, including a 2-0 start to Hockey East play. The team plays its first road contest against Boston University on Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. before traveling to face UConn on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.