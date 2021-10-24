UVM caps off homestand with win against Merrimack

Catamounts improve to 2-0 in Hockey East

Vermont will hit the road next weekend feeling pretty good about the start to the season.

UVM responded to an early deficit and scored a 2-1 against Merrimack to close out a six-game stretch in Gutterson Fieldhouse on Sunday afternoon.

Vermont first-year forward Reagan Miller scored the equalizing tally in her collegiate debut, and sophomore Natalie Mlynkova netted the game-winner just four seconds into a power play in the third period.

The Cats finished the home stretch 4-2, including a 2-0 start to Hockey East play. The team plays its first road contest against Boston University on Friday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. before traveling to face UConn on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m.

