UVM field hockey suffers setback against California

The Catamounts’ hot streak came to an end against Cal on Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Bears opened scoring on a penalty corner just 2:29 into the first period, and Cal picked up a shorthanded insurance tally in the second half to secure a 2-0 victory in the America East battle.

Vermont suffered its first loss since its OT defeat against UAlbany on September 26, and the team had its win streak halted at three games.

UVM fell to 9-5 this season and 2-3 in America East play. The Catamounts stay home for a battle against nationally-ranked Maine on Friday, Oct. 15 at 2 p.m.