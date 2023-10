The Catamounts hosted the Wildcats on Thursday night looking to pick up their third conference win of the season. With a 1-0 lead for much of the second half it looked like UVM would pull it out, but UNH scored in in the 84th minute to force a 1-1 draw. Catamounts stay .500 in conference play. Kristi Huizenga spoke at the conclusion of the game, you can see her comments above.