Both UVM lacrosse teams won on Saturday afternoon.

The men celebrated their senior day, honoring the contributions of 14 players and the team beat UMass Lowell 21-3 to clinch the top seed in the America East tournament.

The women were in search of a win to clinch a playoff berth against UMBC. Despite a 8-1 deficit midway through, the Catamounts came all the way back to win 12-10.

Both teams will ply in the playoffs.