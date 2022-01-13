Cats set for first America East game away from Burlington

Vermont’s success in Patrick Gym has helped them to a 2-0 start to conference play, but now the Cats have to go on the road.

UVM will play its first away game in over a month when the team travels to UMBC on Saturday, but the team’s veteran lineup is used to success outside of Burlington.

“I wouldn’t say it’s easy, but we’re all used to it,” UVM graduate student guard Ben Shungu said.

Head coach John Becker added that the long stay at home was a nice break from a road-heavy start to the campaign, but America East trips are a lot easier than the non-conference travel the team had to endure.

“The guys should be fine, and it might be a little warmer down south, so we’re looking forward to that,” Becker said.

The Catamounst look for a 3-0 start to the America East slate when UVM battles the Retrievers on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.