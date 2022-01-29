The Cats weathered a slow start to top the Black Bears on Saturday afternoon.

Maine held a lead for much of the first half behind some hot shooting, but UVM pulled ahead befor halftime and held on for an 81-68 victory in Patrick Gym.

Despite one of the worst three-point shooting efforts for Vermont this season (3-for-12), UVM extended its record streak to seven-straight 80-plus-point performances. Ryan Davis led the way with 21 points, while Ben Shungu added 19 in the win.

Vermont improved to 7-0 in conference play this season, and will stay home for a short turnaround against UAlbany on Monday, Jan. 31 at 7 p.m.