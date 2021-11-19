UVM men’s basketball squeaks past Yale

The Cats sure didn’t make it look pretty in Patrick Gym on Friday afternoon.

UVM took down Yale 61-53 despite shooting just over 36-percent and going 4-for-24 from three point range.

Luckily for Vermont, Yale’s performance wasn’t much better. The Bulldogs finished the contest 37.5-percent from the floor and 4-for-23 from beyond the arc.

UVM forward Ryan Davis led the way with 18 points and nine rebounds in the win, and Yale’s Azar Swain posted a game-high 22 points.

Vermont’s second-straight win at home lifted them to 3-1 this season, while Yale fell to 3-2 with the loss. Next up, the Cats head to Estero, Fla. for the Gulf Coast Showcase starting Monday, Nov. 22. UVM will begin the tournament against Oakland at 1:30 p.m.