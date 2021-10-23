UVM men’s hockey falls to RPI

Catamount Country

Vermont still searching for first win of the season

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Engineers held on to their lead late to defeat the Catamounts on Saturday night.

RPI tallied a goal in each of the first two periods, and Vermont’s last-minute tally in the third was not enough to stave off defeat in the 2-1 loss on home ice.

The win helped RPI get back to .500 this season at 2-2-1. The Engineers also reached .500 in their all-time series against Vermont at 33-33-7.

UVM fell to 0-4 this season, and will have a tough test looming next weekend against top-ten Boston College. The two-game set against the Eagles begins on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in Gutterson Fieldhouse.

