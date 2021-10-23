UVM men’s hockey falls to RPI

Vermont still searching for first win of the season

The Engineers held on to their lead late to defeat the Catamounts on Saturday night.

RPI tallied a goal in each of the first two periods, and Vermont’s last-minute tally in the third was not enough to stave off defeat in the 2-1 loss on home ice.

The win helped RPI get back to .500 this season at 2-2-1. The Engineers also reached .500 in their all-time series against Vermont at 33-33-7.

UVM fell to 0-4 this season, and will have a tough test looming next weekend against top-ten Boston College. The two-game set against the Eagles begins on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. in Gutterson Fieldhouse.