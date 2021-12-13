The Catamounts have nearly three weeks between games during the holiday break, but the team isn’t “off” for that entire time.

“We’re planning practices around exam times so they players have access to ice time all the way through until Friday [Dec. 17],” UVM head coach Todd Woodcroft said. “We have high expectations of these players to stay in shape. This is also an opportunity for them to show what they think of themselves.”

The team plans to practice the day after Christmas, and Woodcroft is couting on his players to stay disciplined while they are away from their normal routine.

“They better be in shape,” Woodcroft said.

Vermont has one game left on the 2021 portion of the schedule, when the Cats travel to RPI for a contest on Thursday, Dec. 20 at 4 p.m. The Engineers handed UVM a 2-1 defeat in Burlington earlier this season.