Thursday’s America East opener will feature the most storied rivalry in UVM men’s basketball history.

The Catamounts are set to host New Hampshire for the 156th all-time meeting between these teams, and the series has leaned heavily in Vermont’s favor, especially at home.

UVM has won the last 22 matchups against UNH at Patrick Gym, but both teams come into this one without too much action recently. The Catamounts have only played one game since December 10, and the Wildcats haven’t played any games since December 13.

“It’s two teams that have been practicing a lot,” UVM head coach John Becker said. “There’s definitely going to be rust, especially when you haven’t played in that long.”

Becker added that having an experienced team is especially valuable in these situations.

“They’ve been through the wars, they understand, and they go out there and they know what they need to do,” Becker said.

Vermont has lost its last two America East openers, and the team will look to snap that skid against New Hampshire on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. The game will also be nationally televised on ESPNU.