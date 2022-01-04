Vermont’s road trip against Hartford on Saturday has been postponed, according to America East.

From the conference:

The America East Conference has announced that the Vermont at Hartford men’s basketball conference game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8 has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Hartford program. Per America East policy, every effort will be made to reschedule postponed games. A rescheduled date will be announced at a later time.

The postponement marks the second game UVM will miss out on this week. The team is hoping to open conference play hosting New Hampshire on Thursday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.