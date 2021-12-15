The Vermont men’s basketball team is hitting the road for one more non-conference game this season. UVM is scheduled to face Northeastern on Sunday.

Seven of UVM’s last ten games have been played on the road, the Cats return to Burlington for its final non-conference game of the season against Colgate on Wednesday, December 22.

Vermont and Northeastern last met in 2018 with a 75-70 Catamount victory at Patrick Gym. In the last six meetings between the Huskies and Cats, UVM is 2-4.

“Just like us they play a really challenging non-conference schedule. They’ve had some good wins and road games so they’ll be ready and battle tested. We recruit some of the same guys so they’ll be really good. Offensively they’re big and physical defensively. We’ll have our hands full” said UVM head coach John Becker.

Opening tip in Boston on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m.