Vermont battled some rust, but took care of Colgate in Wednesday’s non-conference finale.

UVM junior guard Aaron Deloney took over with a new career-high 18 points as the Cats controlled the Raiders at Patrick Gym, 78-68. Deloney’s performance was something his team knew he was capable of.

“In practice he is unguardable, unstoppable. It’s ridiculous,” UVM senior forward Isaiah Powell said. “There’s a time and place for everything, and it was his time.”

“He had his burst back,” UVM head coach John Becker said. “I gave him a chance to break a sweat tonight, and it paid off big time.”

Deloney was one of three double-digit scorers for UVM in the win. Seniors Ryan Davis and Isaiah Powell contributed with 17 points each.

The Catamounts conclude non-conference play with an 8-4 record heading into the new year. Vermont’s next contest will be its America East opener on Sunday, Dec. 2 when the team hosts UAlbany at 5 p.m.