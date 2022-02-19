Home court fueled another dominant win for Vermont on Saturday.

The Catamounts stifled UMBC at Patrick Gym in an 86-59 win to stay perfect in Burlington.

UVM completed the season sweep of the Retrievers with the victory, and improved to 14-1 in conference play and 22-5 overall.

Senior forward Ryan Davis returned to the lineup with an 18-point outing, but sophomore guard Aaron Deloney posted a game-high 20 points in the win.

Vermont returns to action on the road against Binghamton on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.