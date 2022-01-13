The Catamounts put on a clinic from beyond the arc in Wednesday’s win against Stony Brook.

Vermont set a new program record with 19 made three-pointers and shot over 63-percent from long range to crush the Seawolves 98-65 in Patrick Gym.

Eight different Cats converted on a three-point attempt, and transfer student Finn Sullivan stole the show with a four-for-five shooting performance and a game-high 19 points in the win. Five UVM played scored in double-digits.

UVM’s previous three-point record was 17, set on Dec. 8, 1994 against Middlebury. The new mark of 19 ties an America East best, last reached by Binghamton on March 2, 2019.

Next up, the Cats are set to play their first conference matchup on the road as UVM travels to play UMBC on Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1 p.m.