On Wednesday night, UVM topped New Hampshire for its sixth-straight America East regular season crown, but four games still remain on the regular season schedule.

The regular season title is not the one Vermont is focused on, because the postseason tournament title is the one that gets the team into the NCAA Tournament. In between now and the start of the America East playoffs on March 6, the team is trying to balance preparation and recuperation.

“You want to find that fine line between resting guys and staying sharp,” UVM head coach John Becker said. “It’s not really time to let off the gas in some ways. We’ve got to keep trying to figure out ways to win games.”

Becker added that the rest of the regular season will be especially important for reigning America East Player of the Year Ryan Davis. The forward did not play at all in Vermont’s three-game road stretch, so the team wants to use these next four games to get him back in rythym.

UVM is on home court to host UMBC on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 12 p.m.